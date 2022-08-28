Indian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Team enters 21st Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Ch’ship Final

The Indian Men’s U-20 Volleyball team stoned formidable Thailand in who defeated 4 times Asian Champion China in Playoff yesterday. Indian Team finished 4th place in 2012 at Urmina, Iran.

In Semi Final India defeat Thailand by 3-1 sets (25-21 , 23-25, 25-18 & 25-17) in the 21st Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship 2022 which was held at Riffa, Bahrain. from 22nd – 2 9th August 2022. For Indian side setter Sameer played acceptation performance with support of attacker Harshit, Aman & Blocker Dushyant

In the previous edition of Asian Championship India’s best record are in 1994 2002 Silver Medal, in 1980,2006 & 2010 Bronze Medal & in 1996,2008 & 2010 4th place.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal, President Volleyball Federation of India and Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated all players and officials for their decent performance in the Semi-final match win Thailand in 21st Asian U-20 Volleyball Championship and hope India will bring Gold Medal 1st time. He takes the vital role to prompt the players with all the smooth support in the coaching camp held since last 3 months.