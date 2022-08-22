Indian Men’s U-18 Volleyball Team clinch Bronze Medal in 14th Asian Ch’ship at Tehran

The Indian Men’s U-18 Volleyball Team clinch Bronze Medal by defeating 1999 Champion & Silver Medallist in last edition Korea by 3-2 sets (25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25 & 15-12) in the 14th Asian Men’s U-18 Volleyball Championship 2022 which was held at Federation Hall, Teheran, Iran from 15th – 22nd August 2022.

From the Indian side Ashish Swain, Aryan Baliyan, Khush Singh & Kartik Sharma played a significant role in the win of the Indian team against Korea. India Defeated Korea in the preliminary league matches and yesterday lost to Iran in the Semifinal match and narrowly missed the final berth.

Strong contender and previous champion China got 5th position and Chinese Taipei in 6th and Korea got 4th Position. India displayed all-round performance in this championship. Iran and Japan will fight for the title later.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal, President Volleyball Federation of India and Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated all players and officials for their decent performance for winning Bronze Medal for the Country and extended his good wishes for their success.