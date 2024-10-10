Astana: The Indian men’s team secured its third consecutive bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, following a 0-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals.

India had previously won bronze medals in 2021 and 2023. Sharath Kamal was defeated 0-3 (7-11, 10-12, 9-11) by Lin Yun-Ju in the first singles match.

In the second singles, Manav Thakkar put up a strong fight but ultimately lost 1-3 (9-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-13) to Kao Cheng-Jui. Harmeet Desai couldn’t secure a game in the crucial third singles, losing 0-3 (6-11, 9-11, 7-11) to Huang Yan-Cheng. The Indian team had previously beaten host Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals, ensuring a medal.

On the previous day, the Indian women’s team won its first-ever medal at the event, a bronze, marking a historic moment since the Asian Table Tennis Union began the competition in 1972.

