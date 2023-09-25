Indian Men’s Hockey Team aims to maintain dominance in Hangzhou Asian Games clash against Singapore

Hangzhou: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set to face off against Singapore on Tuesday in their second game of the ongoing 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The Indian Team heads into this match with immense confidence, having recorded a resounding 16-0 victory in their tournament opener against Uzbekistan on Sunday.

The Indian Team’s remarkable performance in their opener has set the stage for what promises to be a thrilling campaign. As the second game looms on the horizon, anticipation and excitement are soaring high among fans and enthusiasts alike.

Under the astute leadership of their Captain, Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s spirit is at an all-time high. Harmanpreet, a seasoned veteran of the game, said, “We started the tournament on a high note, but we know that each match presents a unique challenge. We are here to compete, give our best, and make our nation proud.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Coach Craig Fulton, renowned for his tactical brilliance, echoed Harmanpreet’s sentiments. He emphasized, “Our focus is always on the next game. While our opening win was impressive, we are committed to maintaining our performance levels and fine-tuning our strategies. Every match is an opportunity to learn and grow as a team.”

Notably, the Indian Team has been training relentlessly, ensuring they are in peak physical condition and mentally prepared for the challenges ahead. The depth of talent in the squad, coupled with the experience of stalwarts makes them a formidable force in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Singapore will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after they suffered a 0-11 defeat against Pakistan in their opening encounter on Sunday.

The last time the Indian Team faced Singapore was in the Hero FIH Road to London (Men) Delhi 2012 tournament, which India won 15-1.

As the Indian team prepares to face Singapore in their second match, they are aware that the competition will only get tougher, but their message is clear – they are here to compete, to play their hearts out, and to carry the legacy of Indian hockey forward.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team will face off against Singapore on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023 at 0630 hrs IST.

Schedule of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team:

On 26th September 2023, India Vs Singapore at 0630 hrs IST

On 28th September 2023, India Vs Japan at 1815 hrs IST

On 30th September 2023, India Vs Pakistan at 1815 hrs IST

On 2nd October 2023, India Vs Bangladesh at 1315 hrs IST

The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and Live stream on Sony Liv.