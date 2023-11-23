Indian Medical Student Shot Dead In The US

A medical student from India was shot while inside a car in the United States on November 9. Two days later, Aditya Adlakha breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Expressing deep shock over Aditya’s death, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center released a statement.

Aditya Adlakha is a fourth-year doctoral student in the Molecular and Developmental Biology program at the University of Cincinnati Medical School. He was driving a car on the Western Hills Viaduct when unknown persons opened fire on him.

As a result, the car went out of control and hit a road. Due to this, Adlakha’s condition was critical and he was immediately rushed to UC Medical Center but there was no result.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed that his condition worsened and he died two days later. The investigating officers said that bullet holes were found in the car and mirrors driven by Aditya. No one has been arrested in this case so far.

Aditya, who is from North India, studied for his bachelor’s degree at Ramjas College under Delhi University in 2018. In 2020, he received his Master’s degree in Physiology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Later he went to America for PhD in Molecular and Developmental Biology.