Indian Mangoes & Pomegranates Get Market Access In USA

New Delhi: In a major boost to the export of agri-products, Indian mangoes and pomegranates will now get market access in the United States.

Besides, the American Alfalfa hay and cherries will be sold in the Indian markets, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, mango and pomegranate exports will start from Jan – Feb 2022 and pomegranate aril exports from Apr 2022 while, exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from the USA will begin in Apr 2022.

In pursuant to the 12th India – USA TPF meeting held on 23 Nov 2021 Department of Agriculture and farmer’s welfare (DAC&FW) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues i.e inspection/oversight transfer for Indian mangoes & pomegranate and market access for pomegranate arils from India and market access for US cherries and U.S Alfalfa hay.

In addition, based on the ministerial discussions, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for U.S pork and requested the U.S side to share a signed copy of the final sanitary certificate for finalizing the same.