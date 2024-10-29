New Delhi: A post by a job search coach about an Indian manager who wanted to label an employee an “attrition risk” for leaving the office on time has gone viral.

Sumit Agrawal, whose LinkedIn profile says he is a job search coach, shared “When an employee started leaving work at 6.30pm, my manager asked me to flag him as an attrition risk. I thought this surely must be some crazy predictive analysis stuff and asked him about it. ‘Well, he seems to be disengaged. Earlier he used to leave late but since last few weeks he hasn’t been responsive after work hours.”

He then added how he approached the employee and asked what was going on without creating any panic or letting him know what Agrawal’s boss had asked him to do.

“Many managers don’t realise that people have a life outside of work as well. The unrealistic expectation of being always available has sadly been ingrained in work cultures,” he wrote as a part of his share.

Sumit Agrawal’s post created chatter among LinkedIn users, with some suggesting what more can be done to change a toxic workplace.

Employee attrition is the process where a workforce witnesses a gradual reduction in its workforce size. Over a period of time employees’ depart from the organization due to various factors. This departure can either be voluntary or involuntary.