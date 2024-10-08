Puri: The coastal town of Puri is set to host the second Indian Lighthouse Festival on October 19-20, 2024. This vibrant event, organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), aims to celebrate India’s rich maritime heritage and promote tourism.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the festival, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of the country’s coastal and maritime legacy. “Join the celebration of our coasts, m,aritime heritage, vibrant culture, and encourage the local community,” he tweeted.

The festival will feature a variety of engaging activities, including:

Beach Clean-Up: A community effort to maintain the pristine beauty of Puri’s beaches.

Beach Yoga: Sessions to promote wellness and connect with nature.

Run for the Coastal Heritage: A run to raise awareness about the importance of preserving coastal areas.

Sand Art Competition: Showcasing the creativity of local and visiting artists.

Flavours of the Coast: A culinary journey featuring coastal delicacies.

Music Concert: Performances by Bollywood celebrities to entertain the crowd.

Amusement Park: Fun rides and attractions for families and children.

