Zander, the internationally acclaimed supermodel, has taken the fashion world by storm with his captivating charm. Born to a Korean-Indian father and Half Nepali Indian Mother Zander is an all-rounder over his languages of speaking Hindi, English, Nepalese, and Korean. Zander’s unique heritage has earned him accolades such as the “Most Stylish Man” and a spot in GQ’s “Top 100 Personalities.” Despite once aspiring to be an army officer, Zander has successfully ventured into modeling, and now, he is taking his next big step into the world of acting.

The rising star is set to make his debut in the Bollywood OTT space with the highly anticipated series Khalbali Records, which will be released on September 12th on Jio Cinema Premium.

Zander is all set to play a prominent character in the series, Zander will be seen portraying an underground hip-hop artist. Reflecting on his role, Zander shares, “I portray the character of Ninja in the series, he is one one who starts from nothing, rising from anonymity to recognition. The story showcases the everyday struggles, mistakes, and victories of chasing my dream. It reflects on all the challenges that are faced by me and all artists over juggling jobs while trying to keep their passion alive and make it in the competitive world of hip-hop. My character is all about the internal and external battles as they chase their dreams.”

Expressing his excitement about his first acting project, Zander says, “This is my debut acting project, and I’ve worked hard to bring this character to life. I’m thrilled to be working alongside such prominent names in Bollywood, and I hope the audience will accept me and welcome me with open arms.”

The series, directed by Devanshu Singh with music by Amit Trivedi and produced by Colosceum, captures the raw energy of the underground music scene, highlighting the grit and passion required to succeed in this cutthroat industry.

With his acting debut on the horizon, Zander is ready to charm audiences once again—this time on screen—as he takes his first step toward building a career in Bollywood.