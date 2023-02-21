Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Registers Narrow Win Against South Africa

South Africa: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team won in shootouts against the U-21 South African team in their final match of the Tour.

Having won all their matches against the U-21 team they now focus on playing the A team, twice in quick succession.

The South Africa Tour is part of the team’s preparations for the all-important Asia Cup U21, which is a qualification tournament for the forthcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

A match, much closer than the previous encounters between both teams, ended as a draw after either team failed to score in regulation time, leading to a shootout that ended 4-3 in the favour of the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team.

The team will next play two matches against South Africa “A’ team on 24th and 25th February where they will aim to continue their winning streak.