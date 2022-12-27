Indian junior hockey team wins all practice matches against South Korea

Rourkela: The practice matches at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on the occasion of the Hockey Men’s World Cup concluded on Tuesday. The Indian junior hockey team won by defeating the South Korean junior team 5-2.

This practice match between India and South Korea junior teams started on 24th December. The second practice match was held on 26 Dec and the third on 27 Dec. And India team won all the matches.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup will be organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023. Various matches of the World Cup will be played from January 13 to 29.

