Indian Junior Hockey Team Defeats South Korea 5-0 In Practice Match In Rourkela

Rourkela: A practice match was played today at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. Indian junior hockey team beat South Korea by 5-0 to win the match.

Odisha is hosting the Hockey World Cup for second time in a row. It will be held at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela along with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Various matches of the World Cup will be played from 13 to 29 January, 2023. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for successfully hosting the mega sporting event.

During the practice match, Secretary Sports and Youth Services R. Vineel Krishna, Managing Director IDCO Mr. Bhupendra Singh Punia, Sundargarh District Magistrate Dr. Parag Harshad Gavali, DIG West Mr. Niti Shekhar, Rourkela Additional District Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr. Shubhankar Mohapatra and Rourkela SP Mr. Mukesh Bhamu witnessed the match and encouraged the players.