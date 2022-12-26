Indian Junior Hockey Team Beat South Korea 11-2 In 2nd Practice Match At Rourkela

Rourkela: Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, practice matches are underway at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

On Monday, the second practice match was played between Indian Junior Hockey Team and South Korea. The Indian team won the match 11-2.

Various World Cup matches will be played from 13th to 29th January 2023 at Bhubaneswar Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

