Indian Immunologicals Ltd to expand New Zealand Operations

Pristine Biologicals NZ Ltd, a subsidiary of Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) – one of the largest producers of vaccines in India, which belongs to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in India has inaugurated a new facility in Dargaville today for the production of sterile-filtered serum. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Meenesh C. Shah, Chairman of Indian Immunologicals Ltd and National Dairy Development Board, in the presence of Dr. Jason Smith, the Hon Mayor of Dargaville, Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL,Dr. Vijay Dasari, GM and Director, Pristine Biologicals (NZ) Limited and many dignitaries.

Pristine was established in Dargaville, Kaipara District in 2015 for the production and supply of pharmaceutical grade bovine serum used to produce many vaccines and is considered a very successful venture. It is pertinent to note that the serum from New Zealand and Australia have premium value since those countries are free from OIE listed diseases. Pristine has been able to produce and supply several hundred tonnes of Quality serum to Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) in India and other countries.

The requirement for bovine serum from New Zealand for use in biologics manufacture has gone up many folds and to meet the demands of the world markets, it is important to augment the capacities and alsobring in more value-added products, the company feels. Many vaccine manufacturers in India have expressed difficulty in obtaining quality serum and have sought the help of IIL through the Government. In a recent visit to IIL, Hyderabad, Secretary DADF requested IIL to ramp up serum production capacity at Pristine NZ and also make it available to Indian companies on a priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion of the plant expansion, Shri Meenesh Shah, Chairman, Indian Immunologicals Ltd and National Dairy Development Board,“I am glad that an investment made overseasby Indian Immunologicals has come good. The affordable vaccines made in India required a sustainable supply of quality ingredients made by Pristine.”

Speaking on the occasion Dr.Anand Kumar (Managing Director) called Pristine a success story and said that plans are on the way to double the capacity soon as demands have gone up significantly. Dr. Vijay Dasari (Director) thanked the Chairman and other Directors for the constant guidance and support for this venture.