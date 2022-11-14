Indian Immunological’s FMD Vaccine becomes World’s first Animal Vaccine to be transported through Drones

Hyderabad: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) became part of the history of transporting animal vaccines through the use of drones for the “first time in the world”.

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, Dept of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, along with IIL and drone service provider came together for the maiden drone flight from Roingto Paghlam in Arunachal Pradesh.

Drone delivery of vaccines is expected to not only reach remote difficult terrains faster but also help in providing critical vaccines on time for the protection of livestock from several diseases.

Mr.Tage Taki, Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Mr. Upamanyu Basu, Joint Secretary (LH), Dept of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India; Mr. Sujit Nayak, Joint Commissioner (LH), Dept of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India were present along with IIL’s representatives – Mr. D Banerjee and Mr. Mainak Sen.

Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, expressed great hope for further technological intervention in making vaccines available to remote locations in the country.With this, IIL has amply demonstrated the delivery of “medicines from the sky”.