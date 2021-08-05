Indian Idol 12 Semi-Finale: ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo To Join Karan Johar

Mumbai: The 12th season of singing reality show Indian Idol is all set for its semi-finale episode, and ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame Sahadev Dirdo will join Karan Johar to grace the show.

A boy from Chattisgarh, Sahadev Dirdo will be seen on the Semi-Finale episode. The contestants will be super excited to have this social media sensation on the sets and will be singing the most trending song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ that has taken the internet by a storm.

Ahead of the season’s culmination, in the semi-finale episode, the filmmaker will be in for a surprise as contestants will perform songs from his iconic films.

The episode titled ‘Karan Johar Special’ will also see the host Aditya Narayan getting into a fun chat with the guest. Judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya will also join Karan for an engaging conversation.

Indian Idol 12’s grand finale will be held on August 15. It is going to be a mega-event that will create history and will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities, and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale.

Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Interestingly, host Aditya Narayan will also be performing with his father Udit Narayan. While Aditya will be singing his father’s classic songs ‘Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna’, ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, ‘Jadoo Teri Nazar’, Udit will be seen in Aditya’s hits such as ‘Tattad Tattad’, ‘Ishqiya Dishqiyan’.