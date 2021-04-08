Indian Idol 12 Contestant Pawandeep Rajan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Indian Idol 12’s most popular contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pawandeep has been put under quarantine, and would be performing virtually in the coming episodes.

Earlier this week, host Aditya Narayan had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the makers are still exploring if they would continue to shoot or take a break from shooting for safety concerns.

Pawandeep is one of the most loved contestant on the show who have not only earned praises from the judges but has also garnered a huge fan.