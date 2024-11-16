Mumbai: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby boy as their second child, according to multiple media reports.

The duo are already parents to a 6-year-old daughter Samaira and had kept the news of their pregnancy under wraps till the very last moment.

Notably, Rohit’s availability for the 1st Test match at Perth was under doubts but reports suggest that with the earlier than anticipated berth of his baby boy, the Indian captain could soon be on his way to Australia.

In Rohit’s abscence, team India would have to open with the someone like a KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran, both of whom have failed to impress in the opportunities they have gotten during India A matches. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was confirmed to lead the side if Rohit could not make it to Australia in time for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.