Indian Grand Prix athletics: Dutee Chand Wins Gold In 100m Sprint

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace sprinter, Dutee Chand dominated 100m in the second leg of the Indian Grand Prix meet at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports here on Thursday.

The women’s 100m race went on expected lines with Dutee winning the gold comfortably. She clocked 11.44 seconds. Dutee had clocked 11.51 seconds in the first leg on February 18.

Assam’s sprint prodigy Hima Das won the women’s 200m race. Hima’s winning time of 23.31 seconds in her first race after a long layoff due to back injury could be seen as good performance, but it fell short of Tokyo Olympic qualification time of 22.80 seconds.