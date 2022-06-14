Indian Govt To Recruit 10 L People In Next 1.5 Years

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced to recruit 10 lakh people in different Central government departments and ministries in the next 18 months.

After reviewing the status of Human Resources in all ministries and departments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday instructed that the recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

According to sources, three service chiefs will hold a news conference tomorrow to announce the commencement of the Agnipath military recruitment initiative.