Indian govt taking measures to restore normalcy in Kashmir, says US report

Chennai: The Indian government has taken steps to improve the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and restore normalcy in the erstwhile state.

This was mentioned in the US ‘Human Rights Practices’ report. The report said India is a multiparty, federal, parliamentary democracy with a bicameral legislature.

The Department of State noted in its ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices’ to the US Congress that the Indian government has partially restored Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, besides successfully conducting the local district development council elections in which opposition parties secured a majority.

However, the US report also mentioned significant human rights issues for India. The report mentioned restrictions on freedom of expression and the press, including violence, threats of violence, or unjustified arrests or prosecutions against journalists.