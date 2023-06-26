Indian golfer Diksha Dagar Clinches Ladies Czech Open 2023 Title

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar clinched the Czech Ladies Open 2023 crown on the Ladies European Tour (LET) at the Royal Beroun Golf Club on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Diksha Dagar carded 13-under par (69, 65, 69) after three rounds to finish four shots ahead of Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand at the golf event.

The Czech Ladies Open victory was Diksha Dagar’s second Ladies European Tour title. The golfer from Haryana won her maiden LET title in her rookie year at the 2019 South African Women’s Open in Cape Town in what was only her fourth professional start.

This was Diksha Dagar’s fourth consecutive appearance at the Czech Ladies Open. She came close to winning in 2021 but could only finish fourth.

Diksha Dagar, who represented India at the Tokyo 2022 Olympics, became the only second Indian woman golfer to win two or more LET titles after Aditi Ashok.

Diksha Dagar was competing in her 14th tournament of the season. Her previous best finish of the year – a tied third place – came at the German Masters last week.

Diksha Dagar has played 79 LET events in her career and finished in the top 10 on nine occasions. Four of the top 10s have come in the last five tournaments of the 2023 season.

Diksha Dagar, ranked 297th, started the final day with a five-shot lead over Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino, England’s Cara Gainer and Gabriella Cowley.

As the day progressed, Diksha Dagar fell behind Ana Dawson by one stroke. However, the Indian golfer scored birdies at the 10th, 15th and 18th holes to clinch the trophy.

Among the other four Indians in the fray, Pranavi Urs finished joint 17th while Ridhima Dilawari finished T-54. Vani Kapoor (T-67) and Amandeep Drall (T97) failed to make the cut.