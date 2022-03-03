Indian Girl Students Get Safe Passage From Kharkiv

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday and discussed the situation in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where over a thousand Indian students are stranded.

Kharkiv is virtually under Russian control and the girl students have already been sent on their way to Ukraine’s western border by train — a 20-hour journey — with the help of Russians.

Efforts are on to evacuate the boys also, sources said shortly before the 6 pm deadline was about to expire.

A statement from the foreign ministry said PM Modi and Mr Putin “reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck”. They discussed the “safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas,” the statement added.

“We demand safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including our students, who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly from Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict zones… this remains our foremost priority,” the statement added.