Indian Envoy To UK Stopped From Entering Scotland Gurdwara

Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami was on Friday prevented from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland.

Doraiswami was stopped by a few radicals from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara. He refrained from getting into an argument and left. The issue has been raised with the UK foreign office and also with the police, ANI reported citing sources.

According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK,’ a man reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow Gurudwara on Albert Drive, as reported by ANI.

A pro-Khalistan activist told TOI that the Indian High Commissioner was scheduled to hold a meeting with the gurdwara committee of the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive.