Indian Embassy In Ukraine To Resume Operation Out Of Kyiv From May 17

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would resume its operation from Kyiv.

In an official release, the embassy said that it would start functioning from Kyiv on May 17.

“The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv w.e.f. 17 May 2022. The Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on 13 March 2022,” read the release.

Earlier this year, India had launched a major operation to evacuate thousands of its citizens studying in Ukraine. Over 15,920 students were evacuated from the war-torn country in over 70 flights. Several union ministers had camped in nearby countries to ensure all students returned safely.