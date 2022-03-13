Indian Embassy in Ukraine to be temporarily relocated to Poland: MEA

New Delhi: In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has decided to temporarily relocate Indian Embassy in Ukraine to Poland.

The MEA, in a press note, stated: “In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland.”

“The situation will be reassessed in light of further developments,” Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said.

PM chairs a CCS meeting to review India’s security preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a CCS meeting to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister was briefed on latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain. He was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

PM Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.