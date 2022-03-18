Indian Embassy In Ukraine Continues To Function With 24X7 Helpline

Kyiv: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory on Friday that said that it has continued to function.

Issuing a notification in this regard, it further shared the details where the stranded Indians can contact the Embassy for assistance.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy wrote, “Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through email: consl.kyiv@mea.gov.in and the following 24*7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp for assistance. +380933559958 2. +919205290802 3. +917428022564.”

Despite the challenges posed by the Ukraine conflict, the government ensured that about 22,500 Indian citizens have returned home safely.

The majority of the people who have been evacuated under Operation Ganga are medical students.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during the weekly briefing of MEA reiterated India’s stand on the Ukraine situation.