Indian Embassy
International

Indian Embassy In Ukraine Advises Citizens Travelling To Kyiv To Return To Safer Places

By Haraprasad Das
0 9

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday once again asked the Indian citizens “traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places.

The Indian embassy has issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in the country.

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” said the Indian embassy.

<>

</>

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight meant to land in Kyiv to help bring back Indians had to turn around this morning as the country closed its airspace for commercial planes.

Haraprasad Das 14540 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen + twelve =

Breaking