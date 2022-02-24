Indian Embassy In Ukraine Advises Citizens Travelling To Kyiv To Return To Safer Places

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday once again asked the Indian citizens “traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places.

The Indian embassy has issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in the country.

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” said the Indian embassy.

IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.@MEAINDIA @PIB @DDNEWS pic.twitter.com/e1i1lMuZ1J — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight meant to land in Kyiv to help bring back Indians had to turn around this morning as the country closed its airspace for commercial planes.