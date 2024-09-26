Beirut: The Indian Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday released an advisory strongly discouraging travel to Lebanon until further notice due to recent air strikes and disruptions in communication networks.

The embassy reiterated its advisory from 1 August 2024, emphasizing the escalated situation in the region and strongly advising Indian nationals against travelling to Lebanon until further notice.

Indian citizens residing in Lebanon are urged to depart from the country as soon as possible. The embassy also recommends exercising “extreme caution” and maintaining communication with the embassy, which remains operational amidst the deteriorating conditions.

On September 24, the Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that Israel’s recent military strikes in Lebanon have caused at least 558 deaths, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Out of the 558 people killed in IDF strikes, 50 were children, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported. They also stated that 1,835 people have been injured.

Israel persisted in striking Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. At the same time, the Iran-backed militant group responded by firing volleys of rockets at Haifa, Nahariya, the Galilee, and the Jezreel Valley throughout the night and into Tuesday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces have stated that their Air Force has struck over 1,600 targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, including missile launchers, command posts, and various militant infrastructures, some of which were situated within civilian homes.

Additionally, Israeli artillery and tanks have engaged Hezbollah positions in the vicinity of Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh near the border. The IDF reported that 210 rockets were fired into Israel on Monday, leading to several Israelis being treated for shrapnel wounds incurred while seeking shelter, as well as for panic attacks.