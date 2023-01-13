Indian Cuisine Ranked Fifth In The Global List Of Best Cuisines

New Delhi: Food plays an indispensable role in defining a country’s culture and heritage. According to Taste Atlas, India is ranked fifth on the global list of the best cuisines for the year 2022. The country has received an overall 4.54 points (stars) out of five. The ranking is based on “audience votes for ingredients, dishes and beverages,” reads a statement on the official website of Taste Atlas.

As per the report, the most popular Indian food is tandoori dishes with a 4.7 rating. The other dishes are roti, naan, chutney, biryani, dal, tandoori chicken, butter chicken and paratha to name a few.

The most popular Indian food product, as per the list, is garam masala with a 4.8 rating. Some of the other popular products/ingredients are ghee, paneer, basmati rice, bhut jolokia chilli (ghost chilli), curry leaves and more.

Best Desi Restaurants In India: According to the list, some of the best restaurants to enjoy traditional dishes are Bukhara in New Delhi, ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad, Paragon Restaurant in Kozhikode, Coromin in Gurugram, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai, Karavalli in Bangalore etc.

The Most Popular Indian Drinks: Some of the most popular beverages in India are lassi, Darjeeling tea, South Indian filter coffee, masala chai, thandai and jaljeera. Gin and tonic and feni have been voted as two of the most popular alcoholic beverages in India.