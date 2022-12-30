Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant critically injured after his car collides with divider

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got injured on Friday morning while returning from Uttarakhand to Delhi as his car collided with the divider. His car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Rishabh has been referred to Delhi. His plastic surgery will be done there, reported Dainik Jagaran.

According to the doctors, Rishabh Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead and leg. Dr Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, told that at present Rishabh Pant’s condition is stable, and he is being referred from Roorkee to Delhi. His plastic surgery will be done there.

#RishabhPant got in an accident traveling from Delhi to roorkee pic.twitter.com/1AVeKWr7Hu — cricket_for_life (@bannerman165) December 30, 2022

According to eyewitnesses, Rishabh’s car hit the railing, after which the car caught fire. The fire was brought under control with great difficulty. At the same time, Rishabh Pant, who was seriously injured in the accident, was admitted to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Road.

Initial reports suggest that Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.