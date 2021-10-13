Indian Cricket Team’s New Kit Unveiled Ahead Of T20 World Cup

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the brand new jersey the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The kit has been named ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’.

“Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans,” the BCCI tweeted.

The jersey has been launched by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team.