Indian consulate in San Francisco attacked again

San Francisco: The United States on Tuesday “strongly condemned” the reported vandalism and attempted arson by pro-Khalistan supporters at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday (local time).

Diya TV, a local channel, reported that Khalistanis radicals set the Indian consulate on fire between 1:30am and 2:30am. But it was quickly doused by the San Francisco fire department.

The report added that while the damage was limited, no staffers were injured in the incident. Khalistan supporters reportedly released a video in connection with the incident. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense,” Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department tweeted.