Indian Coast Guard Rescues 22 Crew Members Of MT Global King Off Porbandar Coast
Porbandar: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued all 22 crew members from the distressed merchant vessel MT Global King I.
According to reports, a distress alert was received from merchant vessel MT Global King I. Soon, a rescue operation, by ICG vessels and ALH Dhruv, was launched in the Arabian Sea near Porbandar coast and all the members were rescued safely.
Sources said the merchant vessel was on the way from Khor Fakkan UAE to Karwar in India.
<>
In a swift rescue operation, All 22 crew of distressed vessel MT Global King rescued by @IndiaCoastGuard #Ship and #ALH launched from #Porbandar to 93 NM into the sea. All crew are safe and healthy. @DefenceMinIndia @shipmin_india @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/KVmjsFclsI
— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 6, 2022
</>
