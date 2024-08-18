Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

Chennai: Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal died at a government hospital here following a “cardiac arrest”, Defence sources here said.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said, without divulging details.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took to X, formerly known as Twitter and express his grief over Pal’s demise. “Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” he wrote in the post.

