Indian Climber Dies While Trying To Scale Mt Kanchenjunga

Kathmandu: An Indian climber died while scaling Mount Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak. This was confirmed by expedition organizers on Friday.

According to reports, Narayanan Iyer (52) died on Thursday at an altitude of 8,200 metres.

Iyer is the third climber to die in Nepal this year.

Last month, a Greek climber died on the 8,167-metre Dhaulagiri after he fell ill while descending.

Days later, a Nepali climber who was carrying equipment uphill was found dead on Mount Everest.

Nepal, home to eight of the world’s highest peaks, usually attracts hundreds of adventurers during the spring climbing season, when temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.

The country only reopened its peaks to mountaineers last year after the pandemic shut down the industry in 2020.