Indian Broadband services maintain upward trajectory with growth rate of 9.15%

New Delhi: The Indian telecom sector has witnessed remarkable growth during the financial year 2023-2024, as highlighted in the annual report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The report highlights significant growth trends and key parameters across various services. The Report has been prepared based on the information furnished by the Service Providers. The report shows that the overall teledensity in India increased from 84.51% at the end of March 2023 to 85.69% at the end of March 2024 at a yearly rate of growth of 1.39%.

Key findings in the report:

Surge in Total Internet Subscribers: The total number of Internet subscribers increased from 88.1 crore at the end of March 2023 to 95.4 crore at the end of March 2024 with yearly rate of growth of 8.30%, leading to addition of 7.3 crore Internet subscribers in the last one year. Dominance of Broadband Subscribers: Broadband services maintained their upward trajectory, with the number of broadband subscribers increasing from 84.6 crore in March 2023 to 92.4 crore in March 2024. This robust growth rate of 9.15% with a massive addition of 7.8 Crore Broadband subscribers underscores the importance of high-speed connectivity. Exponential Data Consumption: The number of wireless data subscribers has increased from 84.6 crore at the end of March 2023 to 91.3 crore at the end of March 2024 with a yearly rate of growth of 7.93%. Further, the total volume of wireless data usage increased from 1,60,054 PB during the year 2022-23 to 1,94,774 PB during the year 2023-24 with a yearly growth of 21.69%. Rise in Tele density: The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 117.2 crore at the end of March 2023 to 119.9 crore at the end of March 2024, registering a yearly rate of growth of 2.30%. The overall Tele-density in India increased from 84.51% at the end of March 2023 to 85.69% at the end of March 2024 at a yearly rate of growth of 1.39%. Average Minutes of Usage (MOUs) per subscriber per month increased from 919 during the year 2022-23 to 963 in 2023-24 with a yearly rate of growth of 4.73%. Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) also increased from Rs 2,49,908 crore in the year 2022-23 to Rs 2,70,504 crore in the year 2023-24 with a yearly rate of growth of 8.24%.

This Report while presenting the Key Parameters and growth trends for Telecom Services in India for the financial year 2023-24, also provides a broad perspective on Telecom Services and serves as a reference document for various stakeholders, research agencies and analysts.