Indian Bank contributes Rs 3.33 L to Odisha CMRF for fighting COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Indian Bank contributed Rs 3.33 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Wednesday towards the fight against COVID-19.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has received the cheque from General Manager B Suribabu at Lok Seva Bhavan.

GM B Suribabu said that earlier Indian Bank had contributed Rs 25 lakh for tackling the dreaded coronavirus.

The Deputy General Manager of Indian Bank Laxmidhar Nayak was present during the presentation of the cheque drawn in favour of Odisha CMRF.