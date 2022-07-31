Indian Army’s Dog Axel, Killed In J&K Terror Op, Laid To Rest

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s dog, Axel, who lost its life in action after being hit by a bullet in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest.

Axel was hit by a bullet while it was deployed with Army’s 29 Rashtriya Rifles on Saturday.

During a building clearance operation, initially, another Army dog ‘Balaji’ was sent for building intervention and sanitised the corridor inside. “After that, Axel was deployed. The dog went inside the first room and cleared it. As soon as it entered the second room, it was fired upon. After being hit, it showed some movement for 15 seconds and fell down, a senior official said.

The gunfight continued between the troops and terrorists and once the operation was over, Axel’s body was retrieved.

The postmortem report revealed more than 10 wounds and fractures of the femur.