Indian Army To Participate In Multi-Lateral Exercise Zapad In Russia

New Delhi: A 200 personnel contingent of the Indian Army will participate in Exercise ZAPAD 2021, a Multi Nation exercises being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 03 to 16 September 2021.

ZAPAD 2021 is one of the theatre-level exercises of the Russian Armed Forces and will focus primarily on operations against terrorists. Over a dozen countries from the Eurasian and South Asian Regions will participate in this signature event.

The NAGA Battalion group participating in the exercise will feature an all Arms combined task force. The exercise aims to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations while they plan & execute this exercise.

The Indian Contingent has been put through a strenuous training schedule that encompasses all facets of conventional operations including mechanised, airborne & heliborne, counter-terrorism, combat conditioning, and firing.