Indian Army Sends Medical Team To Earthquake-Hit Turkey

New Delhi: As five back-to-back earthquakes in the last 48 hours wreaked havoc in Turkey, the Indian Army on Tuesday mobilised a field hospital to give medical assistance to earthquake victims in the region.

According to the officials, an Agra-based Army Field Hospital has despatched an 89-member medical team, news agency PTI reported. The contingent includes critical care specialists, an orthopedic surgical team, a general surgical specialist team, and medical specialist teams among others.

The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, an oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors, and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility.

Additionally, Indian Air Force has announced to dispatch two more C-17 planes to Turkey in the evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel to aid in the rescue and relief operations.

On Monday, India immediately decided to despatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams, and relief material to Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

The first aircraft with the relief materials were sent on Monday night.

The Indian Air Force tweeted on Tuesday that a C-17, a strategic transport aircraft, left for Turkey “bearing search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).”

Indian Air Force said that the aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi earlier said India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities were put into action. “The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment,” he tweeted.