Indian Army foils infiltration bid; terrorist killed in J&K’s Shahpur

One terrorist was killed and two others were injured in a gunfight with the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shahpur on Sunday.

The Pakistani intruder was killed early on April 9 when Army troops foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, news agency ANI reported.

The infiltration attempt by three suspected terrorists was thwarted around 2.15 am in the Shahpur sector when troops guarding the LoC detected their movement and engaged them in a gunfight, news agency PTI reported a citing defence official.

Lt. Col Devender Anand, a Jammu-based Army PRO, said troops noticed suspicious movement near the border fence along the LoC in Poonch during the night of April 8 and April 9.

The Army suspects the presence of two more Pakistani intruders in the cordoned-off area, according to officials.