Indian Army Day Today!

New Delhi: To commemorate the achievements of the first Indian Commander in Chief of the Indian Army — General (later Field Marshal) K.M. Cariappa, the Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15.

The Army Day is celebrated every year to honour Cariappa and the defence forces.

On this day, Cariappa, who led Indian forces to victory in the 1947 war, took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

The nation also pays tribute to the valour of the bravehearts on this day while thanking them for their selfless service.

Every year, the day is celebrated with different themes and ideas.

This year the Indian Army has organized a marathon – Vijay Run – to “commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India’s resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971.”