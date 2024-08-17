Indian Armed Forces Conduct First High-Altitude Precision Para-Drop of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army have successfully executed their inaugural precision para-drop operation, delivering the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube to a high-altitude location near 15,000 feet.

Developed domestically under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri), these trauma care cubes are a testament to indigenous innovation.

This operation is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to provide critical supplies to regions needing humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR), as per the official Defence Ministry statement.

For this mission, the IAF utilized the C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft to precisely airlift and para-drop the cube. The Indian Army’s Para Brigade, renowned for its operational acumen, was instrumental in the deployment, employing state-of-the-art precision drop equipment. The operation demonstrated the military’s ability to facilitate HADR activities in isolated and challenging terrains.

The statement concluded, “The successful para-drop and deployment of the BHISHM trauma care cube is a reflection of the Armed Forces’ integrated efforts and their dedication to providing prompt and efficient aid as first responders.”