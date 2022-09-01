Indian-Americans Manu Asthana and Madhu Beriwal In Key Body That Advises White House On Cyber Risks

Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Indian-Americans Manu Asthana and Madhu Beriwal to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

The President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC) advises the White House on how to reduce physical and cyber risks, and improve security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors. The 26 individuals to the NIAC are leading senior executives with deep experience across a broad range of sectors, including banking and finance, transportation, energy, water, dams, defence, communications, information technology, healthcare services, food and agriculture, government facilities, emergency services, and higher education.

Asthana oversees the largest power grid in North America and one of the largest electricity markets in the world as the CEO and president of PJM.

Madhu Beriwal founded the Innovative Emergency Management, Inc. (IEM) in 1985 and continues to serve as its CEO and president. IEM is the largest woman-led homeland security and emergency management firm in the United States.