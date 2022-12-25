Indian-American Shiva Ayyadurai, Inventor Of ‘Email’, Applies For Twitter CEO Post

New Delhi: Indian-American V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, who says he was the one who invented email as a teen tech prodigy in the late 1970s, has shown interest in becoming the new CEO of Twitter.

This comes just days after Elon Musk declared he wishes to step down as the chief executive of the microblogging platform as soon as he finds a replacement.

Taking to Twitter, Ayyadurai wrote, “I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply.”

He further wrote, “@elonmusk you ALREADY know that the Government Backdoor Portal into Twitter exists & is “Beyond the Law” When WILL YOU dismantle the Portal that I 1st EXPOSED in my historic 2020 Lawsuit? Otherwise, you’re part of the GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP INFRASTRUCTURE.”

Notably, Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he would step down as the chief executive of Twitter Inc once he finds a replacement, but will continue to run some key divisions of the social media platform.