Indian-American Family Installs Amitabh Bachchan Statue At Home

Washington: An Indian-American family has installed a life size statue of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan at their home in the Edison City of New Jersey.

Some 600 people gathered outside the house of Rinku and Gopi Seth in Edison, often called Little India for being home to a significantly large Indian-American population, when the statue was formally unveiled by eminent community leader Albert Jasani.

The status is placed inside a large glass box.

The ceremony was accompanied by bursting of fire-crackers and impromptu dance by a fan club of the Indian superstar.

Seth, who arrived in the US from Dahod in eastern Gujarat in 1990, has been running www.BigBEFamily.com, a website for “Big B Extended Family”, for the past three decades.

Seth said he first met “his god” during Navaratri celebrations in New Jersey in 1991.