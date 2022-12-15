Indian American Boy Dies After Jumping From Golden Gate Bridge In US

San Francisco: A 16-year-old Indian American boy died after he jumped off the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

According to his parents and officials of the US Coastal Guards, the twelfth grader is believed to have jumped off the bridge at around 4.58 pm, they said.

The boy’s bicycle, phone and bag were found on the bridge.

The coastal guards said they immediately carried out a two-hour search and rescue operation after they confirmed they saw “a human” jumping from the bridge.

According to Bridge Rail Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works towards ending suicides on the Golden Gate Bridge, 25 people ended their lives here last year and nearly 2,000 suicide cases have been reported since the bridge opened in 1937.

The famous bridge which has become an architectural marvel was opened in 1937.