Indian Air Force To Fire S-400 Missiles Soon

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force, which has already operationalised the first two squadrons of the long-range air defence system, plans to fire the S-400 missiles for the first time soon, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday citing senior defence officials.

“Indian forces fired the Russian-origin missile system during trials in Russia, but it has yet to be fired in the country,” it said.

“The firing will take place very soon using one of the small or medium-range missiles against a fast-moving aerial target,” defence officials told ANI.

According to them, the air defence missile system has a variety of missiles that can shoot down fast-moving fighter jets or cruise missiles at a maximum range of 400 kilometres. India has already deployed its first two missile system squadrons.

The first two squadrons have been stationed in various locations to cover the Ladakh sector as well as West Bengal’s delicate Chicken’s Neck Corridor. The first squadron is based in Punjab, and its elements have been deployed so that they can patrol the Pakistan border as well as the northern and western sectors.

The system has the capability of engaging enemy fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic and cruise missiles, and cruise missiles with ranges of up to 400 kilometres.

India and Russia signed a deal worth over Rs 35,000 crore for five squadrons of S-400 air defence missiles, with all deliveries expected to be completed by the end of 2023-24, ANI reported citing sources.

The Indian Air Force, which recently received indigenous MR-SAM and Akash missile systems as well as Israeli Spyder quick-reaction surface-to-air missile systems, believes the S-400 will be a game changer.