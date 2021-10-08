Indian Air Force Day: Defence Minister Extends Greetings To Air Warriors

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended greetings to air warriors and their families on the 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

This year Indian Air Force Day parade will pay tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war and form signs related to the places and families involved in the war in which Pakistan was defeated by India and led to the formation of Bangladesh.

Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to wish the air warriors of India, “Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation”.

A release issued by the Ministry of Defence stated, “A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade-cum-investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad)”.

It further informed, “The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies at 08.00 am. The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 AM with the spellbinding aerobatic display”.